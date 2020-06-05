FLORENCE — Mayor Steve Holt confirmed Friday that the city was hit with a cyberattack that shut down the city's email system.
The mayor said in-house and outside information technology professionals are investigating the cause, trying to determine if there is any other damage to the city's computer systems.
Holt said secure computer servers were shut down when the attack was discovered Friday morning.
"So far, we can't tell that anything has been breached," Holt said.
He said officials do not think any information has been lost, or any employee or account information has been compromised.
"There hasn't been anybody asking for ransom money," he said.
The likely scenario, the mayor said, is that a city employee opened an email attachment containing a computer virus.
He said the issue does not appear to be an in-house computer failure, but a malicious outside attack.
