FLORENCE — Volunteers and city employees who participated in the citywide cleanup day have been honored by Gov. Kay Ivey, who presented the city with an award during this year's Alabama PALS Governor's Awards program.
PALS stands for People Against a Littered State.
Florence received the award in the city category.
For the last decade, Florence volunteers have gathered on a designated Saturday in March to pick up thousands of pounds of litter.
Groups and individuals join forces to clean the streets, parks, creeks, and river. This past spring, 479 people representing 41 organizations collected 12,900 pounds of litter and debris from streets, parks, creeks and the Tennessee River.
The Florence Citywide Cleanup Day is sponsored by the mayor's office, PALS, Florence Solid Waste, Street, & Recycle Department, Keep the Shoals Beautiful, Waste Connections, Inc., Florence Gas and Water, McDonald's, TimesDaily, Rosie's Cantina, LAMAR, and the Courier Journal
The next citywide cleanup day is Saturday, March 14. Groups and individuals may register now by emailing recycle@florenceal.org or online at Eventbrite.
