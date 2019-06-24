FLORENCE — Several "destructive incidents" have prompted city officials to close the Cypress Creek Canoe & Kayak Access Area until landscaping and other improvements have been completed.
The city made the decision Monday after the Gas, Water and Wastewater Department posted a photo of a damaged landscaping island on Sunday.
According to a department news release, the area is closed until further notice so that the current construction may be completed.
"Closing the area for construction is necessary due to multiple destructive incidents that have occurred during the construction phase," the news release stated. "The goal is to open back up to the public as soon as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.