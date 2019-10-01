SHEFFIELD — City Council members Monday met in a special called meeting to transfer about 113 acres of property to Inspiration Landing Development LLC, the company behind the ambitious Inspiration Landing resort project.
The transfer marks the final hurdle the city and developer John Elkington had to jump to begin construction.
"We’ve been eagerly waiting for this day, and without the unwavering support of local elected officials, it would never have happened," Elkington said. "Our public-private partnership makes us a great team working toward the same goal. And we’ve just successfully taken a major step toward reaching that goal."
The property includes about 60 acres of city-owned property off West 20th Avenue and additional acreage of adjacent property that the Sheffield Redevelopment Authority purchased from two landowners in 2007.
The adjacent property was purchased while the city was working with a developer who was attempting to build a Jack Nicklaus Golf Course on roughly the same land. The project by Trophy Golf and Resorts was abandoned when the economy tanked in 2008.
Representing the city and the Redevelopment Authority, attorney Marcel Black explained the process to the mayor and four council members. Councilwoman MaLea Scales was unable to attend Monday's meeting.
Four council members — Mayor Pro Tem Ronnie Wicks, Steve Stanley, Penny Freeman and Steve Nix — voted in favor of the resolution. Mayor Ian Sanford was present, but abstained because his family has interest in the project's later stages.
Prior to transferring the property to Inspiration Landing Development, Councilman Steve Stanley in his role as Redevelopment Authority chairman, signed over the property to the city.
The city originally conveyed the property to the authority so it would be eligible for a brownfields cleanup grant, which was used to remove debris from the property.
"Many people have believed in the project from the beginning, have pulled together and refused to let this opportunity slip away," Elkington said.
Black said he would take the paperwork to the Colbert County Courthouse and have the deeds recorded.
The city has retained various rights of way on the property for roads and infrastructure.
"This is a breakthrough day," Sanford said.
The property transfer needed to take place before the end of the month and the beginning of the new fiscal year for tax purposes.
Stanley said property taxes can be collected for tax year 2020 in October 2020. The property was exempt from property taxes when it belonged to the city and Redevelopment Authority.
"As improvements are made on the property, we can report those to the revenue commissioner's office, and they can update their appraisal and assessment," Stanley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.