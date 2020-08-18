MUSCLE SHOALS — Gina Clark said she wants to continue to move forward with the positive aspects of the city, including its school system, low crime rate, and parks and recreation department, which she believes attracts people to Muscle Shoals.
Clark is seeking a seat on the City Council for Place 1.
Clark has been a resident of Muscle Shoals for 47 years and is married to a Muscle Shoals native. Her son attended Muscle Shoals city schools and competed in three sports.
Clark has served on the Parks and Recreation Board and was a founding member of the Kruzn For A Kure Foundation. Before becoming a real estate agent, Clark spent 12 years working at Champion International.
"I've always wanted to be a council member, but was always working, working, working," she said.
During her 31 years in real estate, Clark said she's helped people not only find the right house, but also secure financing, and provided assistance with bankers and attorneys through the entire process.
"That enabled me to be like a third party, to listen well, and help people find solutions to the problems," she said.
Clark wants to maintain quality city services to ensure the city remains attractive to people moving to the Shoals.
"People move here from other areas, other states, because of the low crime rate we have in the city," Clark said. "I want to make sure we keep that going. We have a great police department, first responders, fire department. We need to maintain them and grow them. We don't want to see our crime rate rise."
Clark said she is aware of the city's flooding problems and continuing efforts to keep it controlled. She said recent heavy rains brought to light some situations that need to be addressed.
"I want to be a part of continuing to work on that and get those issues resolved as they come up," she said.
Clark said the current mayor and council have kept the city in good financial shape, even through the novel coronavirus pandemic, and she wants that to continue as well.
Clark said she wants to continue the city's tradition of providing quality recreational facilities, including the Cypress Lakes Golf and Tennis facility. These type of facilities, she said, are what attract people to the city.
"We want more restaurants, upscale restaurants, but we need to have things in place to keep people living here and working here," she said.
Clark said she delayed her decision to run for office because she had open heart surgery on Dec. 27, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.