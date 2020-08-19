TUSCUMBIA — Clerks from several Colbert County cities and a few candidates met at the Colbert County Office Complex on Tuesday to learn a little more about the election process, specifically how electronic voting machines will work on election night.
Emily Benson, the assistant chief clerk and elections supervisor, explained how the machines function, and how they will be set up to receive votes at different polling places.
Voting machines must be tested prior to each election and runoff.
She said the county is delivering a total of 24 voting machines to six municipalities.
Some cities, like Muscle shoals, have six voting machines, while smaller towns like Cherokee will have only one.
Tuscumbia has only one contested City Council race, so only one voting machine is needed.
The security features are no different than they were during the primary and runoff elections. Ballot information is contained on thumb drives that are inserted into each machine, depending on its location.
The voting machines are not hooked up to the internet, so they cannot be hacked.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Vote tallies are then taken to each city hall, or to the gymnasium at Gattman Park in the case of Muscle Shoals, to do a final counting.
Totals are normally posted on city hall doors.
Muscle Shoals City Clerk Ricky Williams said vote totals on election night are considered unofficial because the council will have to canvass the votes a week later. Council members have to count provisional ballots that must be approved by the board of registrars.
Absentee votes must also be counted, he said. Williams said about 65 absentee ballots have already been turned in. The city received about 90 requests.
Thursday is the last day to request an absentee ballot, and they must be brought to the appropriate city hall by Monday if personally delivered. The last day an absentee ballot can be postmarked is Monday.
Williams and a city employee started moving machines to polling places on Tuesday.
"Emily did the testing and I was helping deliver machines," Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said.
Rosser said unlike the county and state primary and runoff elections, municipalities will not be utilizing electronic poll books. They will rely on the standard paper books containing voters' names.
Rosser said the county's lease for the electronic poll pads did not include municipalities.
"Leasing and training issues are the reason the municipalities are not using the electronic poll books," he said.
Mary Stevens, Randa Hovater and Dwayne Roden, who are seeking seats on the Sheffield City Council, also attended the testing. The candidates said they wanted a firsthand view of how the machines function and the election night process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.