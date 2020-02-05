MUSCLE SHOALS — Employees with the Public Works Department spent a couple of hours today removing debris from a 60-inch drainage culvert in Wilson Dam Estates.
Mayor David Bradford said the the blocked culvert caused water to back up into the neighborhood until Public Works employees could remove items from the pipe.
"It didn't get in anyone's houses," he said.
Bradford said each year the city sends residents a letter urging them not to place items in the street. Items should be left in the resident's yard by the curb.
