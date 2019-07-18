TUSCUMBIA — A portion of Frankfort Road on Wheeler Mountain that has been closed since late February has reopened, Assistant County Engineer Jeremy Robison said.
Severe flooding caused a portion of the outside lane to develop cracks and slip down the mountain, prompting the Road Department to close the road to through traffic.
"The guardrail was installed and we were able to get some of the signage changed so it is now open to traffic," Robison said.
The Road Department was able to secure federal funds to pay for 80 percent of the nearly $1 million repair job.
The goal was to have the road reopened before school starts in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.