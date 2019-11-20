TUSCUMBIA — A Muscle Shoals man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for his role in the March 1, 2016, shooting death of Ki-Jana Freeman.
De'Vontae Bates testified during the 2018 trial of co-defendant Thomas Hubbard that he lured Freeman to Spring Creek Apartments in Tuscumbia where he was shot to death by Benjamin Young and Peter Capote.
Bates agreed to plead guilty to criminal conspiracy in return for his testimony in the trial of Hubbard.
Hubbard ordered the death of Freeman, who he believed burglarized his home while he attended his grandmother's funeral, Chief Assistant District Attorney Angela Hulsey said.
Defense attorney John McKelvey said Bates has been in the Colbert County Jail since his arrest on March 9, 2016.
Hubbard was found guilty of capital murder in connection with Freeman's March 1, 2016, shooting death. His conviction was recently upheld by the State Court of Criminal Appeals.
A fifth co-defendant, Riley Earl "Tres" Hamm III, pleaded guilty to murder and received a sentence of life in prison without parole.
Hulsey said Hamm was at the scene with a gun, but did not shoot Freeman.
Hulsey said Bates was a member of the Almighty Imperial Gangsters, a gang Hubbard was supposed to lead.
She said Bates was not at the scene of the shooting, but led Freeman to the scene where he was shot. Bates was at Hubbard's Muscle Shoals residence communicating with Freeman via text message.
His conspiracy charge rose to a Class A felony because a murder was involved.
"This was never about a game system," Hulsey said. "This was about disrespect."
Several of Freeman's family members attended Bates' sentencing hearing, but did not speak. His father declined to comment after the hearing's conclusion.
Bates was sentenced by Colbert County Circuit Judge Jackie Hatcher, who also ordered the defendant to pay $50 in court costs and $600 in attorney's fees.
