SHEFFIELD — The Coast Guard Auxilliary Florence Flotilla will have a meeting that's open to the public beginning at 6:30 p.m. today at the Colbert County Health Department.
Boating safety and the upcoming boating season will be one topic of discussion.
The Health Department is located at 1000 S. Jackson Highway.
