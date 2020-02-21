DAUPHIN ISLAND — A major bridge on the Alabama coast was closed today after being hit by a runaway barge.
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier posted on his Facebook page that the incident at the Dauphin Island bridge happened this morning, when a barge hit the north end of the roughly 3-mile-long bridge.
State transportation officials shut down the span for an inspection, and it was unclear when it will reopen.
The bridge links southern Mobile County with Dauphin Island, which is home to about 1,300 people.
