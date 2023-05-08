Kyle West started dabbling in craft coffee a little over five years ago.
In the beginning, his first batches of beans were roasted in a popcorn maker. Now, he and his wife roast coffee beans at their café, Companion Coffee Roasters, which possibly boasts one of the freshest cups of joe you can find in the Shoals.
“Coffee has always been something Kyle and I connected over,” Anna West said. “We spent several years travelling, and we have really been gifted with a lot of unique experiences with different cultures and different craft coffees from different locations.”
Kyle and Anna said they developed a palate for craft coffee from those travels, and when they settled in Florence, the couple struggled to find fresh locally roasted beans.
“So, we just started doing our own, and when our friends and family got a wave of what we were up to, several different people started asking if we would consider making a business out of it. So, that’s really where the idea all started,” Kyle said.
He and Anna, both of Lawrence County, graduated from the University of North Alabama, but neither of them with a degree in business. Kyle continues to work as an anesthetist, and Anna, who went into social work, now is a full-time mom to their two children, Nora and Asher.
She said the time at home also frees her up to help at the café, which opened in March.
“We started with a little one-pound roaster when were selling to friends and family and our neighbors, but our orders progressively picked up as word-of-mouth continued. We needed a bigger roaster to fit the demand, and when we purchased this roaster, we needed a bigger space,” Kyle said, sitting in their cozy new coffee shop on North Wood Avenue in Seven Points.
“Originally, I wanted to have an area for people to come try the coffee that we were roasting, so initially, we weren’t even going to have espresso drinks, lattes, or anything like that. We were only going to have drip coffee and cold brews,” he said. “It was sort of backwards in a sense that we started with coffee roasting instead of the café. So, everything sort of evolved around the roaster.”
Now lattes are some of the more popular drinks from the Companion menu, which also offers a variety of drip coffees based on the season and availability. Customers who try some of the brews in the café can purchase a package of the same roasted beans used to make their cup of coffee.
“Our heart is behind wholesaling our coffee, but we also want people to have a great experience in trying the roasts in the café,” Kyle said. “That’s why we chose the roaster we did because we wanted to make it small batch. We didn’t want to roast in bulk, we want to continuously roast to keep it as fresh as possible.”
The Wests take pride in ethically sourcing their coffee beans, which translates to seasonal craft coffee for their customers. Kyle said much of their coffee is organically traded to ensure the farmers harvesting coffee beans are paid a fair wage.
“Coffee is the second most traded commodity in the world behind oil. Everybody tries to get it as cheap as possible, which means these farmers get paid pennies on the dollar,” Kyle said. “We wanted to do something that we could stand behind.”
Blends like the Peruvian Peaberry, which features notes of apricot, citrus and white grape, are only available for a limited time while supplies last. Other blends like Cup of Kindness or Vine & Oak are Companion Coffee staples for very special reasons.
“Vine & Oak, which is our dark roast, is sentimental because we actually named that roast after the street corner where Anna Grace and I got engaged,” Kyle said. “The Golden Hour was the very first blend I created. It’s like our house roast. This blend was sort of my ah-ha moment, when I knew I could do this. I can actually roast coffee.”
Kyle said he was completely self-taught in learning the art and science behind roasting. He started by reading as many books and online sources as he could find on the subject, and then it took a lot of trial and error to finally nail the craft.
Another blend the Wests added to their menu early on was named after a neighbor, Ray Hughes, who also served as a mentor to the couple as they set out on their new venture.
“We live in a really close-knit community downtown,” Anna said. “He was one of the first people to kind of put a bug in our ear about making this a business, and taking it one step further from it just being a hobby. That Peruvian bean is kind of an ode to him.”
