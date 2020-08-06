One of the odd side effects of the coronavirus has been shortages. First it was toilet paper and cleaning supplies, and now it's coins, although local banking officials say that shortage has begun to ease.
The shortage was caused by businesses and the Federal Reserve, which makes coins, shutting down because of stay-at-home orders, according to the Associated Press.
In recent months, people have not been spending coins at places like laundromats, banks, restaurants or shops because the businesses are closed, or people are not visiting them as often as they were before the pandemic, according to the AP.
"The typical places where coin enters our society have slowed, or even stopped the normal circulation of coin," the AP report quoted the Federal Reserve, which manages coin inventory, as saying in a June statement.
However, since mid-June, the U.S. Mint has been operating at full production capacity, said Chris Anderson, vice president of marketing at Listerhill Credit Union in Muscle Shoals.
And despite some signs popping up at fast food restaurants around the Shoals asking for exact change if paying with cash, retailers in the area are saying they have not had a problem finding enough coins to fill their needs.
"Most people are paying with credit cards more than cash, said Jeremy Glenn Hunt, manager at Buffalo Wild Wings in Florence, adding that credit card usage has increased about 15% since the pandemic.
"Our restaurant has not been affected by it," he said, "although I've been to other restaurants that are affected."
Likewise, Hannah Hensley at The Yellow Door in Florence said it has not been an issue with her customers.
"My customers pay with cash, checks and credit cards," she said. "But I have not had an issue getting coins."
Anderson said people do not need to hoard or turn in their cash now that businesses are opening and the U.S. Mint is back to producing coins.
"While circulating more coins from cashing in piggy banks could technically help coin circulation, I’m not sure it’s going to make an impact at the end of the day," he said. "What could help more would be to limit any large unnecessary withdrawals of coin. So if you’re on the hunt to complete your birth year coin set, or to add to your penny collection, maybe hold off for a little while."
Chris King, director of marketing at Bank Independent, said getting rolls of coins, say for a garage sale, should not be an issue — as long as you don't need too many.
"We've been able to take care of all requests at this time," he said. "If someone needed several boxes of coins, that would be an issue. Just needing some rolled coins — we have the inventory to help them out."
Bank officials say they believe this situation will sort itself out in the coming weeks.
"We feel confident that as long as the U.S. Mint continues production, this reduction in coin circulation, and its impact on demand, will be temporary," Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.