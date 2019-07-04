MUSCLE SHOALS — Colbert County Animal Control Board members voted Wednesday to recommend its members increase funding for the county's animal shelter.
The vote came during a special meeting held to address a funding shortfall at the shelter.
Shelter Director Judie Nichols was unable to meet payroll for the first two weeks of July, but Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said the city made its monthly appropriation earlier than usual to cover the shortfall. The appropriation is about $7,000.
The payment will cover the shelter's employees for now, but it's a Band-Aid remedy for an issue that has been brewing for years.
"We've got payroll covered until the end of the month," Bradford said.
The board is composed of the mayors of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia, a member of the Colbert County Commission, and an at large member from Colbert County.
"We have to maintain some type of service to our cities," Bradford said. "We'd like to do more, but we can't even do this."
To fund animal control services, each city pays $1.05 per residential electric meter in their city limits. The Colbert County Commission does not pay according to the number of electric meters, and nobody seems to know how the county's appropriation is calculated.
The board voted to recommend each city council and the county commission increase the $1.05 fee to $1.15. The rate has been the same for the past 12 years, Bradford said.
But it will be up to each council and the commission to approve that recommendation.
Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said it's essentially 24 people who have to make the decision, not the four board members. Each council and the commission is composed of six members.
James Marks, the board's attorney, said state law requires each county to provide a "dog pound," but not animal control services.
Bradford said the county operated a dog pound until the animal control board was formed in 1993.
If the funding situation cannot be fixed, Bradford and Sanford said they would ask their councils to hire their own animal control officers, who would only work their cities. The cities would have access to space in the shelter since they're making monthly payments toward the shelter building.
Chairman Tommy Barnes, the county's representative, said he will ask the commission to approve the increased meter fee, and to begin calculating its annual payment by the number of electric meters like the cities do.
If approved, the increases would not take effect until the cities and counties approve their fiscal 2020 budgets.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said the fee increase could be a difficult sell to his city council due to a very tight budget situation.
The board also wants to ask the Colbert County Judicial System to begin paying the shelter to board animals associated with criminal cases. The shelter is currently footing the bill for 11 animals involved in court cases.
Nichols said she may have to resort to cutting employees to make ends meet.
