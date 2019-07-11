Members of the Colbert County Dive Team are assisting the Alabama Marine Police and other agencies in their continued search for the body of a woman thrown from a boat during a fatal July 4 collision on Smith Lake.
Kelsey Nicole Starling, 26, was reported missing when the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Independence Day.
Assistant Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Jody Hitt said he and three other divers are running sonar equipment with 3D imaging capabilities and an underwater camera in areas of interest.
Hitt said they would work today and possibly return on Friday if requested by agencies involved in the investigation.
