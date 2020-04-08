TUSCUMBIA — Circuit Court Clerk Mark Eady is encouraging Colbert County residents to consider voting absentee entirely by mail for the July 14 primary runoff election.
Colbert Commissioners met Friday and voted unanimously to keep the courthouse closed until further notice.
On his website, Eady has posted instructions for securing an absentee ballot without entering the courthouse.
"While we will eventually allow walk-in absentee voting again, we recommend when considering the health and well-being of everyone that each, if possible, go ahead and complete the entire process through the mail," Eady said.
"With the runoff election postponed until July 14, there is plenty of time to complete the entire process by mail."
Eady said due to the state of emergency issued March 3 by the governor, any qualified voter who determines it's impossible or unreasonable to vote in the runoff at their voting location because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic shall be eligible to check the box on the absentee ballot application that reads: "I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls."
A valid ID is still required to vote, and Eady said he will accept a photograph of a voter's license if they do not have access to a copier.
Eady said there is a drop box at the west courthouse entrance where voters can submit their absentee ballot applications.
He said there is no reason anyone should have to come to his office to cast an absentee ballot.
Absentee ballot applications can be found on the clerk's office website under the "Absentee Information" tab.
Voters who want an application mailed to them may call his office at 256-386-8511, or email the office at mark.eady@alacourt.gov and provide an address to begin the process.
Secretary of State John Merrill is reminding voters that there are 93 days left to apply for an absentee ballot.
Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Office at 334-242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.
