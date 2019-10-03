Colbert County municipalities are busy putting together their fiscal 2020 budgets, and most anticipate having something ready to vote on by the end of this month or early November.
Cities are not bound by the same state laws that require counties to pass a balanced budget before Oct. 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year.
In fact, a budget is not required for most municipalities, but Alabama League of Municipalities General Counsel Ken Smith said cities cannot borrow money or issue bonds without a budget.
"There aren't a lot of state laws that require a municipality to have a budget," Smith said. "It's almost impossible from a practical standpoint not to have budget."
If they have a budget, cities are required to keep a reserve equal to 10 percent of their anticipated revenue. It also has to be balanced.
Smith said counties are somewhat "arms of the state" while cities are not.
County's budgeting, he said, actually affects the state, because counties collect revenue on behalf of the state, such as revenue derived from car tag sales.
"We have our first draft," Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said. "We've got to go over it with a fine-tooth comb."
The first draft shows a budget of about $9.3 million, but that can change if council members decide to add or remove items before it's approved. Sanford said the draft shows a surplus of almost $27,000.
Revenue, he said, has been reduced to reflect the impact of the anticipated closure of Outback Steakhouse on Hatch Boulevard. The popular restaurant is expected to close in December when a new Outback opens in Florence.
He also suggested the council address the pending departure of long-time City Clerk Clayton Kelly, who is expected to retire when the new administration takes office following next year's municipal election.
Sanford said he anticipates the council voting on the 2020 budget in late October or early November.
In Muscle Shoals, City Clerk Ricky Williams said department heads are working on individual budgets they will submit to his office and to the mayor.
"Our goal is always to have it approved by the first meeting in November," Williams said.
He and the mayor will put together a budget based on the requests of department heads and anticipated revenue.
"We have to look at everything from debt service to benefit costs and revenue predictions," Williams said.
Tuscumbia is in basically the same phase, according to Mayor Kerry Underwood.
He said they like to wait until they close out September before planning for the new fiscal year.
"Department heads are working on submitting their requests to the council," Underwood said.
Leighton Mayor John Landers said the rural Colbert County town is also waiting to receive September revenue, such as garbage collection payments, before setting the 2020 budget.
"We have to wait until all the revenue has come in through September to see what we can do," Landers said.
He said the city's budget is only around $750,000.
