TUSCUMBIA — Colbert commissioners Tuesday agreed to allow the county administrator to move forward with a $60,000 expenditure to upgrade the hydraulic system and electronics that operate the elevator in the county courthouse.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the elevator dates back to 1974, and replacement parts for the obsolete hydraulic pump, valves and motors that recently "burned up" are unavailable.
"It should have been done a long time ago," Creekmore said.
Creekmore said the elevator broke down, was repaired, but stopped working again the following day.
He told commissioners the "good news" was the courthouse didn't burn down as a result of the malfunction.
Creekmore said while replacement parts are unavailable, the hydraulic valves and motors could be "retrofit" with other parts for a cost of nearly $28,000, but there is no guarantee the mechanics won't fail again.
For $60,000, the old hydraulic valves, motors and electronic relays can be replaced with modern parts, Creekmore said.
Everything would be new except the car, which County Maintenance Superintendent Robby Carter said will be refurbished.
"We'll paint it, put in a new floor and new lights, and bring everything up to code," Carter said.
He said the relays and controls in a panel opposite the hydraulic valves are out of date and will also be replaced.
A lingering smell of burnt electronic components was still present when Carter opened the panel to the metal cabinet housing the hydraulic valves and motors.
Creekmore said there are sufficient funds in the county's capital improvement fund to cover the expense.
With the elevator out of commission, Creekmore said the Colbert County Sheriff's Department will assist anyone who needs help getting from the ground floor to the basement or second floor.
Sheriff Frank Williamson confirmed the Sheriff's Department will provide assistance when needed.
There was no discussion by commissioners concerning the repairs, but Commission Chairman Jimmy Gardiner said the repairs would be approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.