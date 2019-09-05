TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Commission has moved its regular Tuesday, Sept. 17, meeting to Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The work session begins at 5 p.m. and is followed by the business meeting.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the commission needed more time to finalize the fiscal 2020 budget. The budget must be approved before Sept. 30.
