TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Commission has agreed to allow a property owner in the west end of the county to proceed with her request to vacate a portion of Old Covered Bridge Road.
County Engineer Jeremy Robison said the property owner owns land on both sides of the road, which dead ends at the landowner's home.
Robison said the landowner wants the road vacated so she can erect a gate.
If that happens, the County Road Department will no longer make repairs to the road, he said.
"Once it's vacated, we don't maintain it," Robison said. "I'm good with it because it doesn't affect anything."
Robison said the landowner will have to go through the legal process of having the chip seal road vacated.
The road was connected by an old covered bridge, which burned years ago, according to County Administrator Roger Creekmore.
Robison said Old Covered Bridge Road is west of the Natchez Trace Parkway.
