TUSCUMBIA — It's normally only flown during certain holidays, but the giant U.S. flag has been hung from the North Main Street side of the Colbert County Courthouse to lift the spirits of residents coping with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said county employees hung the roughly 12x30 foot American flag at about 1 p.m. Monday.
"It's a sign of strength and unity," Creekmore said.
Normally, the flag is flown during Independence Day, Veterans Day and Memorial Day, but Creekmore said it was appropriate during the emergency situation that is impacting the Shoals and the entire nation.
Creekmore said Tuscumbia resident Ninon Parker made the suggestion.
"It makes my heart so happy to see that big flag," Parker said. "Of course, it's a symbol of our country and our patriotism and solidarity with the rest of the nation in these worrisome times."
Parker said Creekmore sent her a photo after the flag was erected.
Parker said she admires the flag, which was also flown during a bicentennial event last year.
"It's so large and so impressive," Parker said.
The flag especially stands out in front of the historic, white courthouse building.
Parker said she hopes the flag will inspire people and help people come together.
Commissioner Tommy Barnes said he agrees with the suggestion to fly the flag from the courthouse.
"I do believe the flag does symbolize the strength and unity of our nation," Barnes said. "I thought it was a great suggestion. It's definitely what we need in these trying times."
With Easter approaching, Barnes said it's a good time to reflect on the people who are sacrificing and doing so much for others.
"I know our nation is going to rise above it with unity," Barnes said.
According to PBS, the color white in the flag represents purity and innocence, red means hardiness and valor, while blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.
