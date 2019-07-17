TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County commissioners will acquire a more refined number of residential electric meters outside the cities of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia to potentially calculate an appropriation for the operation of the Colbert County Animal Shelter.
Commission Chairman Tommy Barnes, who ended his chairmanship Tuesday, told the Animal Control Board he would approach the commission about changing the way they calculate their current annual appropriation.
The three larger cities calculate their appropriation by multiplying the number of residential electrical meters by $1.05. Each city then makes the appropriate monthly payment to the shelter. It's unknown how the county calculates its appropriation, but it's apparently based on a percentage of what the cities pay.
Local shelter advocates want the county to increase its appropriation because their numbers indicate more calls originate in the county and more animals are brought to the shelter from the county.
Barnes said just because an animal is found in the county doesn't mean it originated in the county.
"It's the county's responsibility to provide a shelter," said Barnes, the county's representative on the Animal Control Board.
Animal control, however, does not have to be provided.
Barnes added that the county also covers the cost of animal control for cities with populations less than 5,000, which includes Cherokee, Leighton and Littleviille.
A rough count indicates the county has 10,000 to 11,000 electric meters, but Barnes, who is employed by Sheffield Utilities, said a more refined count can be provided to the commission to help commissioners make a decision.
The Animal Control Board wants to increase the per meter amount from $1.05 to $1.15.
If the commission decides to base its appropriation on actual meter numbers, it could increase the annual appropriation to more than $100,000. The county is currently paying $58,566. Muscle Shoals pays $75,600, Sheffield $55,400 and Tuscumbia, $41,568, County Administrator Roger Creekmore said.
A more refined number of electric meters will allow General Fund Accountant April Bearden to show commissioners exactly how much more they would have to budget in the upcoming fiscal year.
Commissioner Charles Hovater, who represents the west end of the county, said he would like to see results before committing to more money. He would also like to see pet owners be more responsible.
"We can't keep building a bigger home because we've got more dogs," he said. "You've got to be more responsible for your pets."
Animal control advocates want pet owners to spay and neuter their animals.
Barnes said he expects donations and assistance for the shelter to increase if the commission, the cities and the Animal Control Board can show the public they're making improvements. The shelter recently sought assistance with pet foods and received numerous donations from individuals, organizations and businesses. He said there were also cash donations made to the shelter.
