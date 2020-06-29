TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County commissioners have approved speed limits for several roads in residential areas in the west end of the county.
County Engineer Jeremy Robison said the commission agreed to set 25 mph speed limits on Red Road, Buzzard Roost Road, Creekside Drive, Roberts Boulevard, Spring Valley Lane and Whitaker Avenue.
Robison said state law requires the county commission to vote on setting or changing speed limits.
"If it's not posted, it's 45 mph for a two-lane county road," he said. "Anything different requires a vote of the county commission."
Robison said there were no posted speed limits on those roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.