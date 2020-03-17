TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Commission will hold an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. today to discuss preventive measures related to the coronavirus outbreak.
The meeting will be held in the first floor meeting room at the Colbert County Courthouse.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the commission will discuss the public's access to the courthouse during the outbreak and other preventive measures that might take place.
He said there are also business items that the commission must address.
The commission's regular meeting was scheduled for 5 p.m.
