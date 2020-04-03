TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Commissioners will meet today in an emergency session to discuss cancelling their upcoming regular meeting, but today's gathering will not be taking place in its normal location.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said after a Thursday conference call with Gov. Kay Ivey, commissioners agreed to meet at 1 p.m. on the courthouse lawn on the North Main Street side.
Creekmore said there will be five items on the agenda, four of which are related to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
"One item will be extending the courthouse closure date," he said.
The current courthouse closure was scheduled to end Monday.
He said commissioners' opinions on how long the closure should continue varied from a week to the end of the month.
Another item involves cancelling the first regular April commission meeting, which would normally be held on Tuesday. The commission normally meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
A third item involves adding glass partitions to the counters at the revenue commissioner's office and probate judge's office.
Lastly, the commission will vote to formally waive the fees associated with license tag renewals. The commission has already agreed to do this, but Creekmore said a vote will formally approve it.
A fifth item involves resurfacing about 1 mile of Limekiln Hollow Drive. Creekmore said the commission needed to act on this item while the Rogers Group was in that ares working on the county's Rebuild Alabama gas tax paving project, which began last year.
Creekmore said department heads will be given an opportunity to speak.
