TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County commissioners have created a committee that would review inmate re-entry programs, even though the group might not have any actual regulatory powers.
The commission voted 4-2 to create the committee with District 2 Commissioner David Black and District 4 Commissioner Tori Bailey voting "no."
The committee will consist of Commission Chairman Jimmy Gardiner, Commissioner Tommy Barnes, County Administrator Roger Creekmore, County Attorney Edgar Black, and Chief Sheriff's Deputy Jim Heffernan.
Creekmore said District Attorney Bryce Graham declined to participate on the committee due to potential conflicts of interests. He said Presiding Circuit Judge Jackie Hatcher has not indicated whether she will participate.
Gardiner said commissioners felt like the committee could help guide them through issues that may arise regarding inmate re-entry programs.
A program that started in 2018, but subsequently went dormant, drew criticism from some residents who were concerned about the presence of sex offenders living near their homes.
At that time, residents and public officials learned that there were no local regulations governing such programs.
Earlier this year, state Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, introduced a bill that would create a committee to set standards and review applications for inmate re-entry programs involving sex offenders in Colbert County.
The bill passed the House but stalled in the Senate.
Gardiner said there are a lot of unknowns about what the commission can and can't do in regard to the re-entry programs, as well as potential legal and constitutional issues.
"Studying these, we might be able to get some clarification as to the best way forward," he said.
One of the questions will involve whether or not potential regulation should be the responsibility of the commission, and whether or not funds will be available.
"The big question in my mind is this something that should be under county authority?" Gardiner said.
Barnes said the county attorney will investigate the committee's power to create ordinances or policies.
Black said while the county could create guidelines for re-entry programs, at this time, it does not have the ability to enforce them. That would require a legislative act, which was what Sorrell's bill tried to accomplish.
Black said he sees his role on the committee as one of an adviser.
"I look forward to providing input and advice," he said.
Williamson said he was afraid someone would consider his involvement with the committee "a conflict of interest." Instead, he asked his chief deputy to participate.
"He knows more about the sex offender laws because he deals with it every day," Williamson said. "I thought it best to put him on it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.