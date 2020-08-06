TUSCUMBIA — It's been four years since the County Commission borrowed $2.5 million to add LED lighting, a new voice-over internet protocol phone system, a new heating and air conditioning system, and other improvements to the courthouse and other buildings through a partnership with the Siemens Corp.
The program guaranteed an annual savings and if it wasn't met, Siemens would write the county a check.
Colbert County Chief Financial Officer April Bearden said during the 12-month period from April 2019 to April 2020, the county saved a total of $229,081, which is $19,676 more than what they were guaranteed to save.
The savings period begins in April because that was the month the project was completed, she said.
Siemens provides the County Commission with an annual update each year and presented this year's update to the commission Tuesday.
"We've exceeded our guarantee every year," Bearden said.
She said the majority of the savings are related to the LED lighting and the building management program, which allows Maintenance Superintendent Robby Carter to monitor and alter temperatures in various courthouse offices remotely from a laptop computer.
"We have have noticed we were able to decrease our utility bill as a line item," Bearden said. "That shows that it's working."
The savings, she said, is what is being used to pay the debt service on the loan the county received to pay for the upgrades.
Commissioner Darol Bendall said the county saved 8% or 9% more than was projected.
"It appears to be a good move," he said.
The upgrades are also allowing equipment like the heating and air conditioning system to run less, which increases the life of the equipment and reduces maintenance costs, Bendall said.
