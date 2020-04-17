TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County commissioners, in an emergency meeting today via telephone, voted to cancel Tuesday's regular commission meeting.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said today's meeting lasted about 2 minutes. The upcoming meeting was the only item on the agenda.
Creekmore said the commission hopes to have its next meeting in May, which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5.
