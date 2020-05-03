TUSCUMBIA — When the Colbert County Courthouse opens Monday, visitors can expect a different experience than before the facility closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The courthouse will be open for business at regular hours on Monday," County Administrator Roger Creekmore said.
The courthouse closed at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, following a vote by the Colbert County Commission. It has been closed to the general public since that time, except for approved appointments.
Among the differences visitors will encounter are glass barriers erected at the counters where residents purchase vehicle tags through the probate judge's office and pay their property taxes to the revenue commissioner.
Creekmore said there will be a limited number of people allowed in the tag lines, and social distancing will be enforced. Markers will indicate spots that are 6 feet from the next person.
If there are more people than marked spots, those customers will have to wait outside the courthouse, Creekmore said. He said about 12-15 people can safely queue up for tag purchases.
"We expect possibly the first week or two after opening it will be a challenge," Creekmore said. "We're just asking for the public's patience and to protect themselves and help us adhere the Alabama Department of Health guidelines."
Creekmore said there have also been changes made at the Sheriff's Office.
Two windows were cut through the brick wall that will allow residents to purchase or renew pistol permits and conduct general business without having to enter the office.
Sheriff Frank Williamson said he believed his employees needed some protection after the partitions were installed at the probate judge and revenue commissioner's counters.
"Roger and I talked and that's what we came up with," Williamson said.
There will be social distancing markers on the floor outside the office, he said.
Williamson said residents may still come into his office and talk to him if they have a problem.
"I'll still have my open-door policy," the sheriff said.
Creekmore said they also installed a glass partition in the driver's license office.
There will be an additional security person who will encourage customers to observe social distancing protocols while in line. A second security officer may be added if needed.
Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said there will be hand sanitizer available for customers and employees.
Maintenance Supervisor Robby Carter will disinfect the courthouse over the weekend, Creekmore said. He said the county purchased a small "fogging machine" that can easily and quickly disinfect a room. He said it would be an effective way to quickly disinfect courtrooms and hallways.
Commissioner Tommy Barnes said he believes there is adequate protection in the courthouse for both employees and the public.
He said many people are coming in to renew boat licenses, and the courthouse will be busier.
"Even though online sales have been wonderful, some things you have to do in person," he said. "We thought this thing out for the public and I believe the public will be pleased.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Angela Hulsey said the district attorney's office will also be open Monday, but the court system will remain on hold until Friday, May 15.
Hulsey said an order was issued by the clerk of the Alabama Supreme Court.
The order states that deadlines set to expire May 1 are extended to May 15. Courts are encouraged to use technology, video or teleconferencing, to conduct hearings.
Hulsey said they are attending to emergency matters that must be conducted in person.
She said they will wait to get more guidance from the Supreme Court regarding the court system reopening.
Creekmore said the County Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday in District Judge Chad Coker's courtroom on the second floor. Social distancing protocols will be in effect.
"We've got to get back to business," Creekmore said. "We'll do that as safely for the public and our employees as we possibly can."
