TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Courthouse will remain closed to the public until further notice following an emergency meeting of the county commission today.
The commission met on the east lawn of the courthouse.
Commissioners and the audience sat in chairs that were spaced at least 6 feet apart.
The commission also approved a contract to install glass partitions on counters in the revenue commissioner's office and probate judge's office.
The regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday was cancelled. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21.
