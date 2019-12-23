TUSUCMBIA — The state and the Colbert County Commission will renovate next year the building that houses the Colbert County Department of Human Resources.
The project is still in the preliminary stages, County Administrator Roger Creekmore said, but the work will require employees to relocate to another facility at some point in time.
Barry Spear, director of Communications for the State Department of Human Resources, said DHR does not own the buildings that house their employees. Colbert County owns the DHR building on George Wallace Boulevard and the state leases the building.
Creekmore said the state will select an architect to draw plans for the expansion. The county will cover the cost of the addition through a bond issue, which is required by the state.
He said a renegotiated long-term lease will be signed.
"The lease will be changed to offset the county's expenses," Creekmore said.
Spear said the state will cover the cost of relocating its workers to a temporary facility.
Creekmore said the state requested the building be expanded. Spear said the building needs more office space.
While he couldn't specifically discuss Colbert County, Spear said, "I know we've had some increases in caseloads statewide."
Creekmore said it's too early to estimate what the expansion will cost.
"The old building does need to be renovated," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.