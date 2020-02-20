TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency is reporting "slushy" spots on some county roads due to wintry precipitation that's falling around the Shoals.
Lauderdale County had not reported any road issues this morning because of the snowy slush.
Temperatures remain above freezing and according to the EMA, any snow accumulation will melt once the precipitation comes to an end.
EMA Director Michael Smith said no travel problems have been reported.
