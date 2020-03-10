TUSCUMBIA — Very soon, Shoals residents will be able to get on their cellphone or tablet up to date emergency information from the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency and the Sheriff's Department.
EMA Director Michael Smith said he and Sheriff Frank Williamson are splitting the $13,000 cost to develop the Colbert County Public Safety App.
Smith said the app will provide users with a variety of information, including weather updates, a map and directions to storm shelters, advice on how to build your own individual emergency plan, and other features.
The app will also allow users to upload photos from weather events or other emergencies to the EMA, Smith said.
Williamson said much of the information from his department's website will be available through the app, including access to the sex offender database. County residents will also be able to purchase a pistol permit from their phone or tablet.
"I believe it will be a little easier to push things out to the public if we had a problem," Williamson said. "I've always wanted to do that."
The sheriff said he can issue "be on the lookout" type messages for wanted criminals, missing children or adults.
Smith said money for the app is in his budget, and Williamson said some of the cost is being funded by the county's pistol permit fund.
Smith said it will cost $5,000 annually to maintain the app, which will be available through various app stores for Apple iPhones and Android-based devices.
The app is currently being tested to see if it's ready to go public.
"We're trying to find things wrong with it," the EMA director said.
After a few weeks of testing, Smith said it should be ready to go public.
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan said the county does not have a public safety app, but has a system called the Florence-Lauderdale Sentry Public Warning System, which sends out various types of emergency alerts via text message, email and voice messages to landline phones.
It also has an option for people who have to use devices for the hearing impaired.
"We went with this some time ago and have had success with it," Grabryan said. "It's simple and goes out seamlessly on our end."
The Sentry system will send out alerts for severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado watches and tornado warnings.
The system, which is free to the public, is funded by the Lauderdale County Commission, the city of Florence and Lauderdale County E-911 board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.