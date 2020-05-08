TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County's public safety app for smart phones is now available, but only if you're using an Apple iPhone.
The application provides the user with a variety of information from the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency and the Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff Frank Williamson said the app allows users to view information that also appears on the Sheriff's Department website, including a link to the state's sex offender database and the Colbert County Jail's inmate roster.
Users can also use the app to purchase or renew a pistol permit.
"We can push information out if we need to," Williamson said. "I think it will be good."
EMA Director Michael David Smith said the Android version of the app has a different approval and vetting process before it can be offered for download on the Google Play Store, which distributes apps for Android phones.
"The app will be the same," he said.
The iPhone app was made available at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Smith said by Thursday morning there had been "3,000 sessions," meaning the app had been opened 3,000 times in about 8 hours.
"People are downloading it and people are looking at it," he said. "We're excited about that."
Smith said in about 72 hours, he will be able to track how many times the app is downloaded from the Apple Store.
"After several days of data, we'll get a better picture of that," he said.
On the EMA side, the app includes a map of Colbert County storm shelters and driving directions based on your current location, Smith said.
It can also provide traffic information through the Alabama Department of Transportation's ALGO website, and will provide local road condition information, such as a road that is closed due to flooding.
There is a section for school closings and power outages in the county. There will also be alerts for school closings and power outages, Smith said.
There will be automatic weather alerts for severe thunderstorm and tornado watches and warnings.
The app has the capability to distribute custom messages, such as an alert about a chlorine leak at a particular location.
The app also has a function that will allow users to create their own emergency plan. There is a section that lets users upload damage reports to the EMA. It can also provide the EMA with GPS coordinates of the damage location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.