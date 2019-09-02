MONTGOMERY — Two Colbert County employees have received certificates for completing continuing education programs available through the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.
Assistant County Engineer Jeremy Robison, who will become the new county engineer following John Bedford's retirement in October, was presented with a certificate in County Engineering Administration, according to an ACCA news release.
Robison had to complete 84 hours of course work to be eligible to receive the certificate.
Payroll Clerk Deanna Thomas was awarded a certificate for completing the County Government Education Institute’s Basic-Level Training Program.
To complete the program, Thomas completed 48 hours of training on county government functions, ethics, personnel administration and financial management.
Robison and Thomas received their certificates earlier this month during the ACCA's 31st annual convention.
ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield said he is proud of Robison, Thomas and other county employees who demonstrated their commitment to becoming better public servants by participating in the continuing education programs.
“This is a proven program that requires participants to do more than simply show up for class," Brasfield said. "It involves a tremendous amount of dedication to making local government services better for our state’s residents.”
