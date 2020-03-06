TUSCUMBIA — Michael Smith knows the county will be in an emergency situation at some point and when it happens, his emergency operations center will better equipped to help responders do their jobs.
Smith, who is the county's emergency management agency director, said a contractor completed a major upgrade to the EOC, which is in the basement of the Colbert County Courthouse Annex.
The upgrades were funded through a $43,000 Homeland Security grant.
"This is a classroom now," Smith said, pointing to a large pull-down screen facing three rows of white tables and chairs in the room that formerly housed the EOC. There is also a new overhead projector mounted on the ceiling.
"This is all networked together," Smith said as he walked into the adjoining EOC. "I will be able to come in here and send stuff to the projector from the computers in here."
Keith Reaves, EMA grants writer and special projects manager, said the new EOC has 10 49-inch video screens, two 85-inch screens, two projectors, six personal computers and 12 monitors.
Everything is connected by a network, he said.
Smith said anyone can see what's on the screens from any location in the room. It can also be moved to the projector in the classroom.
The projector screen can be broken into four smaller screens if needed, Smith said.
"If we're working on an incident in here," he said. "Lets say, people from state EMA, FEMA, or anyone helping us ... they can set up in here and not be in our way."
The classroom can also be used for weather briefings or classes.
The televisions are all "smart TVs" that are connected to the internet. Reaves said built in Chromecasts allow them to cast streams from their cell phones. There is also a HAM radio station in the EOC.
"Everything we do from the state now is web based from the WebEOC software so anything going on in the state, we have to pull it up on a web browser. So we can pull that up and put it on one of the big screens."
"That way everybody in the room, no matter what corner of the room your standing in, you can see what's going on."
Smith said there are occasions where the room can be full of people during an emergency.
"It happens quite often," he said.
Smith said the grant covered 100 percent of the cost of the project, except a couple thousand that came out of the EMA budget.
Smith said the Flexco Corporation donated flooring for the project.
He said the project is one the EMA has wanted to complete for some time.
The old EOC only has a couple of small screens that were normally used to display weather radar information, especially during severe weather events.
Smith said the county will be reimbursed by the Department of Homeland Security once the work is completed.
