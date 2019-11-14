TUSCUMBIA — The 2019 Colbert County Farm City Banquet and Awards Program will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Tuscumbia Depot and Roundhouse.
The event is presented by the Colbert County Extension Office.
To RSVP, call 256-386-8571, or send an email to barbesc@auburn.edu by Tuesday.
Canned goods and socks will be collected for local charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.