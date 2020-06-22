TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County is one of 18 counties included in a federal disaster declaration related to severe storms and flooding that struck the area in February.
Similar to 2019, the Shoals experienced severe flooding after storms dumped rain on the area over several days.
The declaration allows the county and cities to seek reimbursement for disaster damaged public facilities.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said the damage threshold the county had to reach was slightly more then $209,000. He said so far, they have documented $250,000 in damage from the County Road Department and the municipalities.
"The preliminary number was about $250,000," Smith said. "We still have some damage that's not counted in that. We gathered enough to get a declaration and the County Road Department is finding more damage to add."
County Engineer Jeremy Robison said the Road Department submitted about $70,000 in damages.
"It was pretty much pipe replacement where pipes had been washed out and shoulder replacement," Robison said.
Other expenses incurred were pump rentals and employee overtime. Employees spent hours pumping water from flooded areas, including Cassie Davis Street in Leighton, which was inundated with water, impacting several residents who live on the short dirt road.
Water was also pumped from areas around Pruitt Drive and Ricks Lane.
Smith said the city of Sheffield submitted a claim for damage to Alabama Avenue in Riverfront Park while the city of Tuscumbia also submitted a claim, as did Sheffield Utilities.
City Clerk Ricky Williams said Muscle Shoals submitted overtime expenses, pump rental and fuel costs.
Other counties included in the disaster declaration area are Butler, Chambers, Choctaw, Covington, Crenshaw, Cullman, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Lamar, Limestone, Macon, Marion, Perry, Randolph, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.
