TUSCUMBIA — After the first of the year, renovations will begin on a building across the street from the Colbert County Courthouse that will become the new juvenile probation office.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said officials have closed on the office building at 301 North Water St. that housed the law offices of Rick Hall, Mike Tanner and Doug Hargett.
The commission purchased the roughly 80-year-old building for $320,000.
"By the first of the year, the county will go in and redo the phone lines and modify the building for our purposes," Creekmore said. "We'll move juvenile probation into that building as soon as possible."
Creekmore said at this point, juvenile probation is the only office that will be moved into the building, which is an old home renovated to an office building. For years it served as the offices of attorney John Clement.
Juvenile probation was located in the courthouse annex on Water Street.
Creekmore said most offices have been moved from the annex, which houses the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency in its basement.
Commissioner Darol Bendall, the owner of Bendall Builders in Muscle Shoals, expressed concerns throughout discussions about the building that will house juvenile probation.
He said ventilation under the floor is insufficient, and the floor beams are only 10 inches from the ground, which was common when the building was constructed.
"When I look at stuff like that, I look at the skeleton," he said. "If there are problems with the skeleton, you'll have problems somewhere else."
