MUSCLE SHOALS — The city and Colbert County are working on new maintenance agreement for a portion of Sixth Street that runs from Wilson Dam Road to Cave Springs Church.
That stretch of the street, which is a county road, goes past Shoals Research Airpark, which lies inside the city limits of Muscle Shoals. It also includes a low portion of the street that is prone to flooding.
Mayor David Bradford said the city also annexed property across the street from the industrial park that is now a residential area.
"There is so much development along that road," Colbert County Engineer Jeremy Robison said. "We've reached an agreement, but no resolution has been passed. I've talked to the mayor and talked to the commission and everyone is in agreement."
Bradford said several officials will be attending a state Industrial Access Committee meeting Tuesday in Montgomery to seek funding to raise the flood-prone portion of the street by 4 feet.
The Shoals Industrial Development Committee has agreed to provide $150,000 toward the project, which is estimated to cost $764,000. The money, which would cover pre-enginering costs, is contingent on the project receiving the money from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
When the road floods, employees at businesses in the industrial park must use alternate routes to get into and out of the park.
The city is sponsoring the project, Bradford said, which is why the city is willing to take over maintenance of that section of the county road.
Bradford said the city has sponsored past Industrial Access projects on Sixth Street at the entrance to the industrial park and at the Wilson Dam Road intersection.
He said the city has had a "gentlemen's agreement" to maintain the right of way along that segment of Sixth Street.
Bradford and Robison said the city and county frequently work together on maintaining that section of the street.
"We help all the cities if they ask," Robison said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.