TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County's public safety app is now available for Android smartphones.
The app provides users with a variety of information from the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency and the Colbert County Sheriff's Department.
The app provides locations and directions to Colbert County storm shelters, provides severe weather updates, links to jail inmate rosters, the state's sex offender database, and the ability for users to create their own emergency preparedness plan.
The app has already been released for use with Apple iPhones.
It's available free on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
