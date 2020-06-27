TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency has received a $15,000 regional grant that will be used to buy additional personal protection (PPE) equipment for first responders in five northwest Alabama counties.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said EMA Director Michael Smith received the grant from the Resource Conservation and Development Council.
Smith said the RC&D grant will be split among Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin, Marion and Winston counties. He said officials in each county will determine which agencies needs the PPE the most.
Earlier this month, the county commission approved the purchase of $16,000 in PPE to be distributed to the county's volunteer fire departments.
Smith said the county should be eligible for 75% reimbursement through the Federal Emergency Management Agency since the state is under an emergency declaration.
He said the county could use the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES act to recoup the remaining 25%.
Smith said the equipment will include N-95 masks, gloves and other protective gear.
"That should have those folks well stocked," Creekmore said.
