TUSCUMBIA — A Colbert County resident accused of neglecting several head of cattle has been arrested on misdemeanor and felony animal cruelty charges.
Warrants were issued for the arrest of Syvalious Nance, 2730 Cook Lane, on Tuesday and the 66-year-old truck driver turned himself in to authorities on Friday.
He was released the same day on a $30,000 bond, a jail official said.
Nance is charged with two counts of failure to burn or bury livestock, a misdemeanor; three misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals; and a single count of aggravated cruelty to animals, which is a felony.
Colbert County Animal Control officer Anthony Wilbanks said the aggravated animal cruelty charges stem from the death of two cows that were on Nance's property on Cook Lane.
The property lies outside the Tuscumbia city limits, but inside the city's police jurisdiction.
The misdemeanor animal cruelty charges involve six live head of cattle that appeared to be malnourished, Wilbanks said. He said a small goat found on the property appeared to be fine.
The remaining two charges had to do with Nance's failure to burn or bury the two deceased cows.
Chief Assistant Colbert County District Attorney Angela Hulsey said she could not comment citing the ongoing nature of the case.
Nance can ask for a preliminary hearing before District Court Judge Chad Coker, or allow his case to be bound over to a Colbert County grand jury.
Earlier this month, Tuscumbia Police received calls concerning two dead cows on Nance's property.
Wilbanks said Nance either disposed of the two deceased cows himself, or hired someone to dispose of them.
It's unknown whether Nance has retained legal representation. A local attorney who has assisted Nance to this point said he has not been hired to defend Nance against the criminal charges.
Wilbanks said he has been making sure the cattle are being properly fed. He said Colbert County Animal Control became responsible for the well being of the animals once they were seized.
"I'm feeding them every other day," Wilbanks said.
The animals will remain the responsibility of Colbert County Animal Control until a judge returns them to Nance, or makes some other ruling concerning their future, Wilbanks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.