LEIGHTON — Motorists encountered brief delays Friday while a Colbert County Road Department crew improved shoulders along County Line Road.
Flagmen had to briefly stop vehicles to allow traffic to pass in the opposite lane while the workers added new crushed gravel to the shoulders.
Colbert County Engineer Jeremy Robison said the crew was improving the shoulders on County Line Road and River Road.
"It's pretty standard maintenance," Robison said.
Part of the county's Rebuild Alabama resurfacing project involved the Road Department chip sealing the roads before they were paved. Once the paving was completed, the county added the new 2-3 foot shoulders.
"We went ahead and finished River Road and County Line Road because they both needed it," Robison said.
He said the Road Department will soon start its regular summer shoulder mowing program.
