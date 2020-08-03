TUSCUMBIA — A truck spraying heated liquid asphalt on a section of Fennel Lane in eastern Colbert County is followed closely by a chip spreader that drops a layer of crushed stone onto the hot asphalt.
A pair of rubber-tire rollers then press the stone into the asphalt, completing the work that will help seal cracks and preserve the aging county road.
County Engineer Jeremy Robison said the work is part of the county Road Department's 2020 summer paving program that kicked off last week.
He said the program will take three to four weeks to complete.
"We are going to try to pave about 20 miles," Robison said. "It's something we do every year."
This follows the completion of the county's massive paving program funded by future earnings from the state's new 10-cent gas tax. About 60 miles of county roads were paved with blacktop asphalt.
Robison said the chip seal paving will concentrate on roads in the east end of the county this year, primarily north of Alabama 157 up to about Second Street.
"We try to do it in geographical areas instead of moving equipment around," he said.
Robison said the hottest time of the year is the best time to apply chip seal because hot temperatures help the gravel adhere to the liquid asphalt.
He said the surface treatment lasts about six or seven years.
