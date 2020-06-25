TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Road Department is seeking grant funds to make improvements to several flood-prone areas in the east and west ends of the county.
County Engineer Jeremy Robison said the county is seeking up to $350,000 in Community Development Block Grant money to complete improvements to Gnat Pond Road, Cassie Davis Street and Old Alabama 20 in the east end, and Eighth, Ninth and Virginia streets in Cherokee in the west end of the county.
Robison said if funds are secured, projects would include raising a portion of Gnat Pond Road that stayed flooded for a couple of months this year.
He said it would only need to be raised about 2 feet to prevent water from crossing the road.
"It affects a lot of people and industry," Robison said.
Other projects involve improving drainage on Cassie Davis Street off Marthaler Lane. The dirt road, which leads to five homes, floods during periods of heavy rains, sometimes preventing residents from accessing Marthaler Lane.
Robison said negotiations with a nearby landowner continue. One plan would involve allowing runoff to flow onto that individual's property.
Old Alabama 20 near Valley Grove Church flooded in February, prompting church members to hastily set out sandbags to protect the church building.
Cherokee Mayor Terry Cosby said the area around Ninth and Virginia streets that floods used to be farmland, then was gradually developed, he said.
"The way it is now, it's not an easy fix," Cosby said.
The mayor said he welcomes the county's assistance on flood-control issues.
Robison said the main focus of that project could involve raising the road. The project would also involve improvements to Eighth and Virginia streets.
Robison said the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments is assisting the county with the grant application.
"Colbert County will be applying under the Competitive County Fund, which has a grant ceiling of $350,000," said Tiffany Boyd, NACOLG's Governmental Services director.
Robison cautioned that completing all the projects depends on how much money the county receives, if any at all.
