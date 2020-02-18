TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County's Election Supervisor tested voting machines Tuesday in preparation for the 2020 primary election March 3.
Election Supervisor Emily Benson ran several tests on each machine stored at the Colbert County Office Complex.
After each machine is tested to ensure it's properly tabulating sample ballots, it's sealed and will not be opened until election day, Benson said.
Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said the company that provides electronic voting machines has upgrades security features and he's had conversations with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Secretary of State and the FBI about election security.
