TUSCUMBIA — After a two week delay, the Colbert County Extension Office will host its annual Tomato Sandwich Day on Friday on the lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse.
The free event, designed to help promote Colbert County produce, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sandwiches made from locally grown tomatoes, will be featured. Chips and a drink will be available.
While the lunch is free, donations will be accepted to help fund local extension office programs, including 4H programs. For more information, contact the Colbert County Extension Office at 256-386-8571.
