CHEROKEE — The Colbert County Road Department is teaming up with the Tennessee Valley Authority to make improvements to a canoe launch area on Bear Creek in extreme western Colbert County.
County Engineer Jeremy Robison said TVA has agreed to provide up to $10,000 for the project at Bishop Bridge on Allsboro Road.
The Colbert County Commission, he said, has also agreed to provide up to $10,000 for the project.
"We partnered with TVA because we own the bridge," Robison said.
He said the town of Cherokee started a canoe run on Bear Creek that has become popular.
Currently, there is a launch structure at the bridge, but TVA wanted to build a better one.
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said the existing earthen canoe launch will be replaced with a more permanent concrete launch.
Robison said the structure will resemble a large set of steps with wooden "runner boards" for the canoes. It's built with steps to allow easier access to the water when water levels fluctuate.
The project will also include a gravel parking lot.
"The good thing about this canoe launch is I think we will get a lot of use out of it," Robison said.
Fiedler said TVA wants to help promote the use of "blueways" and recreation throughout the Tennessee Valley.
"This is one of those projects where we see a community need," he said. "We're glad to participate."
District 6 County Commissioner Charles Hovater said Cherokee had "overwhelming response" to the canoe/kayak trail they've promoted on Bear Creek.
He said the county will also grade the road to the launch for better access.
Hovater said people usually float from the Bishop Bridge about 6 or 8 miles downstream to the Buddy Durham Bridge.
"Last year, when this thing got started, they had an overwhelming response," Hovater said.
He said there is a large area under the bridge for parking.
"It's going to be a pretty good deal," Hovater said. "It's going to bring a lot of recreation to the area."
