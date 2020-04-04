TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County commissioners voted unanimously Friday to keep the courthouse closed until further notice, and approved a contract to erect glass partitions along the counters in the offices of the revenue commissioners and probate judge.
The commission met in a relatively brief session on the east courthouse lawn.
Commissioners were seated at least 6 feet apart, and County Administrator Roger Creekmore said chairs for others were spaced 6 feet apart as well. Some people, including Commissioner Jimmy Gardiner, wore protective masks.
The commission also voted to cancel Tuesday's regular meeting.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the partitions will cost $13,855 and will be installed by North Alabama Glass.
Materials have been ordered, and work on the framing should begin by Wednesday. The glass is expected to be installed April 14, Creekmore said.
"It's the prudent thing to do," Creekmore said. "It will be done so it will be permanent. It will have speaker holes in the glass and (be) raised six inches above the counter."
The partitions will cover approximately 100 feet of counters for the probate judge and revenue commissioner's offices, Creekmore said.
Because the cost is less than $15,000, Creekmore said the project is not subject to state bid laws.
The funds will come from $100,000 that was transferred from the county's capital improvement fund to the general fund budget for courthouse improvements, Creekmore said.
"It's not a budget-buster," Creekmore said. "It's a necessary thing we can easily do. We need to protect employees and protect the public."
The commission also voted unanimously to allow the Rogers Group to pave about one mile of Limekiln Hollow Drive in the east end of the county. Creekmore said the project had to be approved Friday because the contractor is working in that area.
County Engineer Jeremy Robison said the road was damaged last year by dump trucks hauling fill dirt from a chert pit to an apartment project on River Road.
"We went in and made some base repairs and got it in pretty good shape," Robison said. "The residents wanted the whole road paved, but it was just not in our budget."
The money will come from the capital improvement fund.
The commission also approved Probate Judge Daniel Rosser's request to waive fees associated with mailing license decals and plates.
